queens cross food hall

New food hall opening inside the Toronto Eaton Centre this month

Hungry shoppers at the Toronto Eaton Centre are about to get a delicious new option for eats, brought to you by one of the most prolific hospitality groups in the city.

While Oliver & Bonacini's new food hall concept, Queen's Cross Food Hall, was expected to open in the summer of 2023, before having its opening date pushed to the fall and, finally, to April of 2024, it's better late than never for the hub that will offer a selection of different cuisines.

The food hall, which will feature no fewer than 12 chef-driven stalls, will be taking over a vacant 18,000 square-foot space at the south end of the lower level of the mall that used to house Richtree Market, which closed abruptly in 2020.

The hall is set to feature diverse offerings including fried chicken, curry, a sandwich shop, fish and chips, burgers and an apparent revival of the the Michelin-recommended O&B Middle Eastern restaurant, Babel, which closed in early 2023.

While the exact opening date for the food hall hasn't been set quite yet, a representative from Oliver & Bonacini did confirm to blogTO that it's coming this month, so the wait is nearly over.

In the meantime, Oliver & Bonacini is expanding their reach in the city with a slew of openings across the city, including their second restaurant in The Well, a French brasserie called La Plume, which officially opened on April 4.

