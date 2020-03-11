Richtree market at Toronto Eaton Centre abruptly closes for good

The smaller, slightly more expensive, and significantly frillier food court at the south end of Toronto's Eaton Centre appears to have shut its doors (err, gates) for good without warning or explanation, crushing mall regulars who prefer organic breakfast bowls to McMuffins.

Goodbye Richtree Natural Market; your tiny taco truck will be missed.

Richtree, which has existed in its current form since 2013, shut its doors for good on March 10, according to the Eaton Centre's owner and manager.

"Cadillac Fairview can confirm that as of Tuesday, March 10, Richtree Natural Market Restaurants will no longer be operating at CF Toronto Eaton Centre," said CF's Director of Corporate Communications, Janine Ramparas, in an emailed statement.

"For more information about their operations/closure we suggest you reach out to their Head Office."

goodbye my good to go people.

i’ll miss you all. thank you richtree 😭👋🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/40A5Oob5R4 — sad cat (@__switcherooo) March 10, 2020

Emails and calls to Richtree's head office had gone unreturned as of Wednesday evening.

A sign posted to the popular mini-food court's front entrance, however, reads "Dear valued customers; Thank you for your support to our business for the past years. As of today our restaurant will be closed permanently."

Richtree's website still listed the Eaton Centre as one of its locations for most of Wednesday, but that location has now been removed. Only one Richtree remains operational, according to the company's website: The Richtree Natural Market at Square One in Mississauga.

Richtree Natural Market at the Eaton Centre will best be remembered for its eleven trendy food service concept counters, including an organic grocery market, a licensed bar, a sushi stand, a bakery, a cafe and more.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the former south-end food court now that Richtree has left, but fans are surely hopeful that something similar moves in. I know I am.