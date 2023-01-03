Michelin-recommended restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that recently clinched a Michelin recommendation has suddenly announced they've closed permanently.

Babel in the Don Mills neighbourhood was opened by restaurant group titan Oliver & Bonacini (Canoe, Maison Selby) and centred around live-fire cooking.

The restaurant took to social media to announce that they had their last service just recently.

"We launched our lovely live-fuel restaurant in late 2019," reads a social media post from Babel.

"Our team did their very best to navigate and pivot, including offering takeout and delivery, opening a bottle shop, and popping up a patio in the parking lot. We are so very proud of our incredible team for their resilience, dedication, and all that we accomplished together at Babel, including a Michelin Guide recommendation in 2022."



blogTO reached out for further comment and was told there were no additional details.

The final service for Babel was New Year's Eve.