Food critic Keith Lee went for brunch in Toronto on latest stop on food tour

Food critic Keith Lee was back posting videos to his TikTok on Monday, the same day the city gathered for a very overcast total solar eclipse.

Lee was fresh off of visiting Afro's Pizza (and leaving a $3,000 tip) following his Friday adventures in Scarborough and Ajax where he pulled up to Sumac Iraqi Charcoal Grill and Biscuits To Baskets.

The latest local restaurant to benefit from the Keith Lee effect?

That would be Sisters & Co., a brunch restaurant on Dundas West that is known for its Asian fusion food and currently ranked #22 on our list of the best brunch in the city.

In the video, Lee explains he ordered the brunch via DoorDash for a total of $74.07.

He tried the Early Grey pancakes (gave them an 8.7/10), the waffles with blueberry compote (9/10), the Vietnamese coffee ("strong") and the eggs Benedict.

Overall, Lee seemed to like his meal and credited the restaurant with using simple, high-quality ingredients.

Sisters & Co. is at 887 Dundas St. West and also has a location in Markham at 7725 Birchmount Road.