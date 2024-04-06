Eat & Drink
food critic keith lee

Food critic Keith Lee is now in Toronto and here's the restaurant he went to first

Food critic Keith Lee teased on social media earlier this week that his next stop would be Toronto and he's already here!

Lee showed up on Friday to Sumac Iraqi Charcoal Grill in Scarborough, apparently because a lot of people recommended he try a shawarma while he's in the city.

Sumac is a good choice. While the restaurant has two locations (the other is in Mississauga), it's mostly a below-the-radar spot that could benefit from coverage from someone like Mr. Lee who has the power of improving the fortunes of local, mom and pop restaurants with a single TikTok video.

The takeout joint is known for their chicken and veal shawarma, either served separately or with both meats together in one wrap.

@keith_lee125 Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grill taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic @SUMAQ IRAQI CHARCOAL GRILL ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

In the video, we see that Lee ordered three shawarma and seemed to like both the veal and chicken but not so much the combo. 

Nevertheless, Lee seemed to be a fan of the restaurant and recommended people check them out.

He also seemed genuinely excited about being in Toronto and trying out the different types of cuisines available here. He suggested Toronto has the potential to be "the most interesting food tour" yet.

What restaurant is Keith Lee going to next?

That's anyone's guess but Lee posted on his Instagram story a poll that asked followers to rate four "popular restaurants in Toronto [that] embody the food scene." His options? Porzia's, Famiglia Baldassare, Rasta Pasta and Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Rasta Pasta currently has the most votes by far with 56 per cent of the total at time this article was published.

Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grill is located at 1961 Lawrence Ave. East in the Wexford neighbourhood in Scarborough.

Lead photo by

Keith Lee
