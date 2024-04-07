Food critic Keith Lee just visited a Toronto pizza joint and left a $3,000 tip

Food critic Keith Lee just made his first visit to downtown Toronto to try the food at Afro's Pizza, a restaurant near TMU campus that serves Wu-Tang inspired deep dish pizza.

The restaurant, open since only last year, has flown mostly under-the-radar but had enough positive social media hype (including from our own videos) to land on Lee's to-do list of places to check out.

This was Lee's third video posted to his TikTok since he started his Toronto food tour.

Previous stops included Sumac Iraqi Charcoal Grill in Scarborough and Biscuit To Baskets in Ajax.

In the video, Lee tries Afro's mac and cheese (he liked it but said it could use a bit more cheese) as well as a number of the restaurant's pizzas.

At the end of the video, there's footage of Lee talking to the owners and he tells them he's going to leave them a $3,000 tip!

Co-owner Rodney C. Best responds in shock "what?"

Afro's Pizza is at 107 Mutual St.