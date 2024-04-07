Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
keith lee food critic

Food critic Keith Lee just visited a Toronto pizza joint and left a $3,000 tip

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Food critic Keith Lee just made his first visit to downtown Toronto to try the food at Afro's Pizza, a restaurant near TMU campus that serves Wu-Tang inspired deep dish pizza. 

The restaurant, open since only last year, has flown mostly under-the-radar but had enough positive social media hype (including from our own videos) to land on Lee's to-do list of places to check out.

This was Lee's third video posted to his TikTok since he started his Toronto food tour. 

Previous stops included Sumac Iraqi Charcoal Grill in Scarborough and Biscuit To Baskets in Ajax.

In the video, Lee tries Afro's mac and cheese (he liked it but said it could use a bit more cheese) as well as a number of the restaurant's pizzas. 

@keith_lee125 Afros Pizza taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic @Afro's Pizza @mixinthe6ix ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

At the end of the video, there's footage of Lee talking to the owners and he tells them he's going to leave them a $3,000 tip!

Co-owner Rodney C. Best responds in shock "what?"

Afro's Pizza is at 107 Mutual St.

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Food critic Keith Lee just visited a Toronto pizza joint and left a $3,000 tip

Izakaya restaurant shuts down Toronto location after dispute

Indian street food restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed

Toronto restaurants and cafes that give free stuff on your birthday

Keith Lee just left Toronto to go to Ajax for second stop on food tour

Food critic Keith Lee is now in Toronto and here's the restaurant he went to first

Mandy's Salads is opening another new location in Toronto

Coffee shop announces sudden closure of Toronto location