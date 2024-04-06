Keith Lee just left Toronto to go to Ajax for second stop on food tour

Toronto is obsessively tracking TikTok food critic Keith Lee to see what restaurant he'll go to next. Lee showed up in Scarborough on Friday to try three shawarmas at Sumac Iraqi Charcoal Grill.

All bets were that his next stop might be closer to the downtown core based on his Instagram story that hinted that a visit to Rasta Pasta in Kensington Market could be his second stop.

Surprise! Instead, it turns out Lee decided to head east, so far east that he drove past the city's boundaries and ended up in Ajax.

The beneficiary of his adventures was Biscuit To Baskets, a bakery, cafe and chocolate shop that's hidden on a residential street behind someone's house in what is essentially their garage.

In the video posted to his TikTok, Lee seemed to be thrilled that the shop was "in somebody's backyard" and his visit there was "the most Canadian thing he's ever done."

Lee made sure to shout out mixinthe6ix, the account he credited with helping him discovering the place.

So what did Lee get for this $36.16?

Among the items he showed in his video were a Korean sponge toffee latte (he called it "unique" and "real good"), a carrot cake with cream cheese icing as well as banana, chocolate and biscoff cakes.