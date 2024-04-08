Biscuits To Baskets staff 'still in shock' after Keith Lee visit causes bakery to sell out

It's no secret that Keith Lee is in Toronto — and his visits to spots in and around the city are already creating waves; spots like Ajax's Biscuits To Baskets, who tell blogTO that the 'Keith Lee Effect,' had them completely selling out shortly after his review went live.

After first hitting Scarborough's Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grill for shawarma — an appropriate choice of first meal in Toronto — Lee set his sights east and headed to Ajax to get his hands on some goodies from itsy-bitsy bakery and chocolate shop, Biscuits to Baskets.

The review was an overall positive one, with Lee trying a selection of cakes and goodies from the bakery — which is located inside a garden shed in founder Suzanne Smith's backyard, and fans wasted no time heading over to get their hands on the sweet treats.

"We are in a bit of shock right now," Suzanne tells blogTO, describing the experience as a 'pinch me, is this real,' type of moment.

After the review was posted on Sunday, April 7, videos already began surfacing on social media of inspired foodies from Toronto, Durham and beyond flocking to the bakeshop to get their sugar fix, and Suzanne attributes it all to the "Keith Lee Effect."

"We were so busy yesterday," she tells blogTO, adding that they had to begin turning customers away by 2:45 p.m., and have gained over 2000 new followers on Instagram since the review went live.

"I ean out of baking material to make goodies, we ran out of cups and lids for our drinks," she says, telling blogTO that she and the rest of her team (consisting of son, Andrew; husband, Colter; daughter, Victoria and her grandmother, Baba,) were not expecting the sudden surge of volume.

"We know as a small business there are so many great family-owned businesses out there as well that deserve so much recognition," she adds, but notes that the response from the community ever since Lee's review has been "very heartwarming indeed."

Biscuits to Baskets is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 49 Beatty Rd., Ajax.