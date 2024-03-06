Toronto neighbourhood worried about new nightlife spot planning to open

A Toronto neighbourhood is freaking out about a new nightlife spot opening in the area.

After its 30-year-old stint as a Home Hardware ended in 2021, the vacant space at 172 Ossington is finally about to become something new, but locals aren't necessarily happy about it.

It all started when applications were submitted to the city to renovate the building, adding a kitchen and other requirements to allow the space to operate as a restaurant or bar — something that Ossington residents should be no strangers to.

The new occupant is going to be something called IDK Social Bar, which bills itself as "Toronto's first social bar..." whatever that means.

As signage went up for the new spot and more details began to come out, though, more and more locals began to worry that the new business won't be a restaurant or bar as previously stated, but a nightclub that brings noise and chaos to the neighbourhood.

Leading the charge against IDK Social Bar are residents of the townhouse complex across the street at 55 Halton Street, who have submitted numerous letters to the Committee of Adjustment objecting to the new social club.

On top of concerns about sound and crowds, the letters express locals' concern about the lack of infrastructure in the area for transporting clubgoers, risk of vandalism and safety concern for those residents who live in ground-floor or basement units.

In retaliation, IDK Social Bar submitted a cover letter vehemently denying the community's suggestion that the new venture will be a nightclub, arguing that it will take on the form of a restaurant and bar, referring to the nearby La Banane and Bar Banane for comparison.

"First of all, we are not hoping to open a nightclub," the letter reads, adding that the "restaurant and bar offer a unique two-level experience."

The first level of the social club will be a restaurant area serving high-end Asian cuisine, while the second floor is an exclusive, more intimate private area.

They also add central to their business venture is a commitment to be good neighbours to the residents living in the area.

No opening date has been announced yet for IDK Social Bar, so we, like the concerned residents of the Ossington area, will simply have to wait and see what the new social club ends up being.