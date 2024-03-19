Neighbourhood bar permanently closes after almost 40 years in Toronto

A beloved neighbourhood bar that was an institution in the community for almost 40 years has closed permanently, breaking the hearts of its many regulars.

The quirky, kitschy Davenport Village stronghold The Gem Bar & Grill is officially no more, as owner Eddy Angiletta shared via an Instagram post citing a Toronto Star article about the closure.

Though the self-described "local bar, rock and roll hideaway [and] Ninja hangout," had been a hub for live music, homey cooking and cheap drinks at Davenport and Somerset for nearly four decades before closing, its lifespan hasn't been entirely without struggle.

In December of 2023, a grease fire broke out in the kitchen, causing substantial enough damages that the bar remained closed all the way up until the permanent closure was announced on March 19.

With the lease on the building up for renewal, plus the cost and energy required to repair the damage from the fire, Angiletta decided that it was time to hang up the keys on The Gem, reports The Star.

"I do not know what the future holds but I do know what the last 30 [years] held," says Eddy in a post shared to The Gem's Facebook page.

"Many beautiful friends, some ups and some downs, but mostly fond memories, from the special people that helped run the show to the many people that supported it."

"It's been a shocking and hectic period over the last couple of months but everyone is surviving and moving forward," he writes. "I love you all, thanks for the great run and the terrific experience, I wouldn't change a single thing."

The Gem was located at 1159 Davenport Road.