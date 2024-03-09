Toronto's pedal-powered pub is coming back this week

Toronto's Pedal Pub is officially returning for the spring and summer season this week.

If you've spent even a small fraction of time in downtown Toronto during the warm months, there's an approximately 98 per cent chance you've seen — or heard — the Pedal Pub, and those days are once again upon us.

Something between a pub crawl and a spin class, the Pedal Pub takes you and up to 15 others on a tour of the city with stops at three of eight partnered bars that include hits like Belfast Love, RendezViews and Steamwhistle Beer Garden.

The Pedal Pub will be rolling onto the streets of Toronto starting Friday, March 15, for the duration of the spring and summer, bringing the blasting beats, booze and bachelorette parties back to the streets.

Bookings for 2024 are already open and can be made through the Pedal Pub website, and you can even get a deal on your experience if you book your tour for St. Paddy's weekend.

Private tours booked for the weekend of March 15 to 17 can score $100 off, and public tour bookings can get 15 per cent off to get the spring started in style.