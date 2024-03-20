Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Ontario maple syrup farm gets shoutout on biggest podcast in the world

Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
A small-town Ontario maple syrup farm is surprised and delighted to have gotten a shout out from their celebrity neighbour on the biggest podcast in the world.

Located in Sharbot Lake, a small town roughly an hour outside of Kingston, Conboy Maple Syrup has been family-owned and operated for 145 years, crafting syrup from their sugar bushes.

The small business was thrust into the public eye recently, though, when comedian, actor and local Frontenac County resident Tom Green gave the business a shoutout during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"This is the freshest, best Canadian maple syrup made by my friends, the Conboys," Green said, offering a jug of the fresh syrup to Rogan.

"It's really incredible to see [...] how they do it," Green says, describing the lengthy process that the business goes through to produce the sweet Canadian product, from tapping the trees to running it through a reverse osmosis machine and finally, boiling it down.

Upon the podcast airing, the company saw a wave of interest coming from all around the world, said Trevor Conboy, one of the sons of owners George and Darlene Conboy, in a recent article by Inside Ottawa Valley.

George told the outlet the family has been fielding "emails from U.K., New Zealand, all over the States," all inquiring on how people can get their hands on some of the Ontario-made condiment, which Rogan called "delicious."

With sugaring season getting off to an early start this year thanks to the warm winter, Conboy Maple Syrup is undoubtedly in the midst of whipping up fresh batches of the sticky stuff for everyone to smother their pancakes in year-round.

If you want to try your hand at tapping and creating maple syrup, or just want to spend the day eating as much of the good stuff as you can, there are a ton of sugar bush and maple syrup experiences across Ontario that you can try out.

Lead photo by

Andrew Cline/Shutterstock
