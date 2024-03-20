Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
mssm toronto

Trendy Toronto omakase restaurant opening a second location in the city

Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
A wildly popular spot for omakase in Toronto is opening up a second location in the city, much to the delight of local sushi lovers.

Omakase, a Japanese style of dining where the entire menu is left to the chef to create based on seasonal ingredients, is having a real moment in Toronto these days, and, with highly-anticipated new spots set to open, it doesn't look like the popularity is dying down any time soon.

MSSM Yorkville has quickly become institution in the neighbourhood for traditional omakase-style meals, and judging by new signage that's just gone up, they're expanding to a brand new area in the city.

mssm toronto

Signage is up at MSSM's elusive Little Portugal location. Photo by Cassandra Xavier.

The latest expansion of the restaurant headed up by Michelin-starred chef Masaki Saito looks to be planting its roots in Little Portugal, with signage up at 1219 Dundas Street West, near the buzzing corner of Dundas and Ossington.

While no information has yet been shared about the opening of the restaurant, judging by the state of development at the restaurant space, we can only hope it's coming sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, you can try out the droolworthy experience at MSSM's Yorkville location, located at 154 Cumberland Street.

Fareen Karim
