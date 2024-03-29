Eat & Drink
Tennis star Milos Raonic surprises staff at Toronto burger joint

It was a grand slam for staff at a local burger joint this week when tennis champ Milos Raonic stopped in for a good old fashioned burger and fries.

Legendary burger joint Golden Star in Thornhill needs no introduction — it's been in business since 1964 and is an institution for loyal fans in the area, earning it the distinction of being one of the best old-school burger joints in Toronto.

Fans, evidently, like Milos Raonic, who stopped by for a quick meal this week, stopping to pose in a photo with with the restaurant's owner.

It's safe to assume that Raonic, who grew up in Thornhill, spending his early days training at Blackmore Tennis Club in Richmond Hill, didn't stumble upon Golden Star by accident — the family-owned restaurant has been a favourite in the area since before he was born.

blogTO reached out to Golden Star for details about the athlete's visit, like what menu item he opts for, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

I can only assume, though, that it takes a healthy amount of beef, cheese and grease to power one of the best Canadian tennis players around — their "All Star" or "MVP" burgers, perhaps?

Golden Star
