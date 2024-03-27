These are the LCBO hours for Easter weekend 2024 in Toronto and Ontario

The LCBO hours for Easter weekend in Toronto and Ontario at large will vary day-to-day over the course of the long weekend.

Make sure to stock up on liquor this Thursday, because all LCBO locations in the province will be closed on Friday, March 29 for Good Friday.

Locations will also be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31, but — in a stroke of good news — stores will operate with regular hours on Saturday, March 30, so you can replenish your stores before your Sunday brunch.

Before you head to the Beer Store, they'll also be closed on March 29 and March 31, but will similarly run regular hours on Saturday, March 30.

If you find yourself desperate for a glass of wine this Friday or Sunday, have no fear! All Wine Rack locations in the city will be open with regular hours for the entire weekend.