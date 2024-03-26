Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant shut down by health inspectors over a single infraction

A single infraction led to a Toronto restaurant being shut down upon its latest DineSafe inspection last week.

Hong Food Kitchen, located in Malvern Town Centre at 31 Tapscott Road in Scarborough is closed for the forseeable future after receiving a closed notice on March 19, after earning only a single infraction.

The restaurant received a single crucial infraction for maintaining the premise in a manner which could lead to health hazards, according to the report.

hong food kitchenWhile this is the first closed notice for the restaurant, their DineSafe history does show a crucial infraction of failure to "protect food from contamination or adulteration," back in May of 2023, which left the business with a conditional pass.

A full list of the restaurant's current and past infractions is available on the Dinesafe website.

Hong Food Kitchen will be allowed to reopen for service once the cause of the hazard has been dealt with.

Lead photo by

Hong Food Kitchen (via Uber Eats)
