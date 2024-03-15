Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
economy fruit toronto

Groceries are actually cheap at this unicorn of a Toronto grocery store

Believe it or not, there's a grocery store in Toronto where you can actually find cheap groceries — and I mean cheap.

It's no secret that Canadians are spending a lot on groceries these days, and while the steep cost of living in Toronto looks unlikely to improve anytime soon, there are a few hidden gems in the city that can help you cut down on your grocery bill.

Bloorcourt's Economy Fruit, which proudly boasts fruit that, if it were any fresher, it'd still be growing, just so happens to be one of those spots.

While this itsy-bitsy store only sells produce, they sell it at such an unbelievable price that it's worth a visit no matter where you live in the city.

One recent TikTok by a Toronto resident who goes by @gillian.the.giraffe showed unbelievable offers at the shop, including boxes of spinach being sold for $1.50, a 10-pack of clementines for $1 and onions for an unbelievable $0.69 a pound.

@gillian.the.giraffe thought I’d try my hand at being a vlogger because being a city gal is expensive but produce doesn’t have to be so I will not gatekeep my fruit & veggie store, enjoy your $1.50 spinach 🫶🏻 #toronto #torontofinds #torontolife #torontofood ♬ Fluffing a Duck - Dj tahh

If you're looking for deals on grocery essentials other than produce, there are still ways to find affordable options on food in the city, like splitting bulk purchases among friends or neighbours, or trying out Too Good To Go.

Economy Fruit is located at 1170 Bloor West.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
