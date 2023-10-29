Here are some tips to find affordable groceries in Toronto

In a city where the cost of living continues to rise, grocery shopping on a budget is the reality for many Toronto families.
Food inaccessibility is at a record high, with nearly 300,000 monthly visits to Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank, a significant increase from just three years ago.
This challenge isn't limited to those typically seen as "vulnerable" – it's a concern for families from all walks of life.
And though the province just announced its plans to prevent price gouging by retailers due to the recent record inflation, it doesn't offer immediate relief to those currently struggling to afford food and other essentials.
As a mom in a family of six in Toronto, I recently reached out to our local community via Facebook to gather insights and tips from fellow households who've mastered the art of stretching their grocery budgets.
The response was incredible, with a wealth of advice and creative strategies pouring in from homes across the city.
What became abundantly clear was that the challenge of putting food on the table is a shared one, not just for those in extreme need, but also for everyday families feeling the financial pinch.
The harsh reality is that food affordability has become a pressing issue for everyone in Toronto. The city's relentless increase in living costs and grocery prices has caused many of us to rethink our spending habits.
It's beyond occasional coupon-clipping or deal-hunting; Torontonians are getting resourceful, redesigning meal plans, and tapping into community resources to ensure our grocery dollars go further while still providing nutritious and satisfying meals.
Here are some of my favourite tips from other Torontonians
- "I buy in bulk at Costco and split between me and a couple neighbours. We’re a family of 3 and it doesn’t make sense to buy a CASE of grapes or whatever because we won’t eat it all. But if you split between a few people it’s much cheaper. Just takes some organizing lol."
- "Too Good To Go is great for grabbing things if you have no allergies to be concerned about."
- "Take Loblaws, Metro and Sobeys off you list of places to shop."
- "I started collecting PC Optimum points and followed Livingonaloonie on Instagram. I can get about $60 worth of points a month which helps. Also shop flyers and if you see something on sale, stock up. Price matching is also super useful.
- ...Also join Hungry Bunz Toronto and other food sharing groups, sometimes people buy things they dont like, ive gotten cat food from there a few times and also baked goods"
- "I've really been liking the Odd Bunch boxes. I compared what we got in our box the first week we got it and the $32 box would have cost at least $60 if I bought the same items at No Frills."
- "DO invest in spices when you can. They will take the same old lentils, chickpeas, beans whatever and take you around the world. So with a discount veg different from last time it can be like a whole new meal.
- ...Also where you can save money making your own things, like Oat 'Milk" so you can spend $ elsewhere."
- "There’s an app called Flipp. Helps me find the deals from stores and flyers. I also collect optimum points and help buy things thst will give me tons of points so I can get enough to get free groceries when I am low on money."
- "i’m not a parent but i’m 23 and see how my parents shop but always look out for sales & depending on the item, when they’re on sale pick up more then one or if possible buy in bulk.
- ...Put discounted meats and even breads in your freezer bc they can last pretty long. & lastly don’t hesitate to buy “no name” brands, it’s just as good as the “expensive” brands."
- "Flashfood can get you some great deals on produce and meats. You do have to watch it, but you can get like 50% off items. Items are usually within a couple days of expiry, but if you use your freezer or can process things accordingly, you'll be fine."