5 new Vietnamese restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

New Vietnamese restaurants in Toronto are bringing the flavours of Vietnam to tables all across the city.

From pre-established popular eateries expanding to new neighbourhoods or fresh new restaurants offering a fusion of flavours, there's a wealth of new spots celebrating Vietnamese cuisine to explore in the city.

Here are some new Vietnamese restaurants in Toronto you need to try.

This light, airy spot near Yonge and Carlton is serving up modernized takes on Vietnamese classics. Nibble on sugar cane shrimp, steaming bowls of pho and curry rice at this cafe-inspired restaurant that's the perfect spot for a casual lunch with friends.

The younger, east-end sister to the original Dufferin location of this quintessential pho spot, you can expect the same whopping bowls of broth and noodles alongside other menu items like fish sauce fried chicken wings and mango salad with grilled shrimp.

Step into this bamboo-decorated Roncesvalles gem specializing in serving shareable Vietnamese dishes family style alongside smaller individual dishes like Banh Mi and different soups that you can try out solo. They even serve crafty cocktails with Vietnamese influences.

This self-described "chill hideaway" is exactly that. Escape to Brockton Village into the calming space for a bowl of pho, tasty banh mi, or try your luck on one of the restautrant's ever-changing weekend specials for something new.

The third and latest location in Toronto for this group of restaurants, you can try out a range of dishes from pho to satay alongside a slew of funky coffee beverages like the spring green coconut pandan latte or layered Vietnamese coffee.