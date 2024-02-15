Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
cocky spicy fried chicken toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches has closed

A Toronto restaurant known for its hot sauces and chicken sandwiches has closed down.

Serving hefty fried chicken sandwiches, wings and more for only about seven months, Cocky Spicy Fried Chicken has closed their doors and deactivated their website with no notice.

The restaurant, started by first-time restaurateur Ji Luo, opened back in May of 2023, and was a colourful, up-beat go-to in Little Tokyo for lovers of all things spicy and fried.

While Google lists the business as temporarily closed, there's been no indication given as to when, if ever, the business will be reopening, but to anyone familiar with their onion rings and selection of house-made sauces, hopefully Cocky makes a comeback sooner rather than later.

blogTO reached out to Cocky Spicy Fried Chicken to provide an explanation on the closure, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The space is apparently set to be occupied next by an new board game cafe, though this has not been confirmed.

Cocky Spicy Fried Chicken was located at 191 Dundas West, next to Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
