Toronto cake baker goes viral for Taylor Swift cake you have to set on fire

The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now... Why?... Because she's on fire!

Toronto baker Namaya Navara Tnarajah is going viral on TikTok (@cakebynams) for her cake recreating the iconic moment Taylor Swift wiped her social accounts before announcing the release of her album Reputation.

The cake seems unassuming at first. It's got black frosting, decorative disco balls, and a picture of Taylor Swift's empty Instagram account.

Suddenly, the entire top layer of decoration is dramatically burnt away, revealing an image of Taylor Swift onstage in her Reputation Eras Tour outfit.

Like most Taylor Swift-related things, TikTok was in love. In two days, the post garnered over 15.2 million views and over two million likes. One user commented, "Not a Taylor fan but this cake is CRAZYYY that's so cool." Another put it simply: "I AM OBSESSED!"

Tnarajah was amazed by the response.

"This is something I did just because I was bored and I just thought it would be fun and unique," she says. "I did not expect any of this! It's a little overwhelming, but overall it's incredible."

Tnarajah was quick to release some other "burnaway" cakes, including this Spongebob meme cake which gained 4.5 million views in two days.

Beyond the positive feedback, TikTok users also had a lot of new ideas for cakes.

"This would make an epic gender reveal cake idea. Just saying," said one user, while another commented, "[It's] giving Katniss" (referencing the dress made of fire Katniss Everdeen wears in The Hunger Games).

Tmarakaj's take on the Hunger Games dress cake was a hit as well, gaining 5.5 million views in just 18 hours. While most would think of a "girl on fire" reveal, this cake was a bit... different.

That's right — it's a Josh Hutcherson "whistle" fan edit. You've always got to keep your guard up.

Tnarajah explained, laughing, "It got commented so many times, I'm not going to give everyone exactly what they want!"

In response to requests for tutorials, Tnarajah said she's going to keep this trade secret hush-hush for now.

When asked about the future of her baking business, Tnarjah says she's looking into options for a bigger operation.

"Since I was younger, I have wanted to open a bakery. The overwhelming response to these cakes and the number of requests I've gotten since it seems a lot more possible now."

But for now, she'll keep operating her business as a side hustle and creative outlet, making new cakes for her TikTok audience.

Looking for a "burnaway" cake of your own? Locals in the GTA can message @cakesbynams on Instagram to enquire.