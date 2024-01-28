Popeyes location in Toronto shut down for non payment of rent has seemingly reopened

A major Popeyes location in Toronto that was shut down by its landlord for failure to pay rent appears to have reopened shortly after the closure.

In a letter dated Jan. 22 posted on the door of the Bloor and Bathurst location of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the building landlord announces that the location has been closed due to the landlord terminating their lease.

According to the notice, the franchise of the popular fried-chicken restaurant was in breach of their lease for outstanding unpaid rent, but, as of today, Popeyes seems to be back in business at the location.

In a post about the closure within an Annex community Facebook group, one community member announced that the location had reopened.

"Aaaaand it's back in business," they write. "I guess their game of chicken with the landlord backfired."

blogTO was able to confirm that the location has reopened, but could not obtain comment on how the business was able to reopen.

This is not the first Popeyes location in the city to get locked out by their landlord -- back in 2022 the Liberty Village location of the fried chicken place was siezed by landlords for oweing over $100,000 in rent. That location, however, never reopened.

This is at least the second business this week to be foreclosed upon by landlords only to reopen shortly after.

Earlier this week, CNTRBND, a fashion label with two locations in Toronto was closed by their landlord due to owed rent, only to get back to business-as-usual the very next day.