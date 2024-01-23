Store that hosted a Justin Bieber pop-up temporarily closes amid landlord dispute

A trendy clothing store that was once the site of a Justin Bieber clothing pop-up has closed temporarily amid a rent dispute with their landlord.

CNTRBND Clothing, a self-described "destination shopping experience for men," operates five retail locations across Canada, including two in Toronto — but one has now abruptly closed.

The minimalist fashion brand's Yorkville brick-and-mortar appears to have been seized by landlords following the store's failure to pay rent.

According to a closure notice pasted on the shop door, the brand was allegedly advised of rent default on Jan. 9 of this year and failed to comply, leading to their space being seized.

The location had previously been the site of a Justin Bieber world tour pop-up in the summer of 2022, drawing huge lines of fans hoping to get their hands on some limited-edition merchandise for the Canadian popstar.

Good news for fans of the brand, though — it seems as though the dispute has been resolved between CNTRBND and their landlords, and they'll be back in business very soon.

CNTRBND has confirmed to blogTO that they will reopen for business tomorrow, Jan. 24.

In a time when Toronto businesses seem to be dropping like flies, it's nice to hear that this one, at least, will live to see another day.