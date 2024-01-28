Eat & Drink
toronto thai restaurants

5 new Thai food restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

New Thai food restaurants in Toronto offer every take on Thai dining you could possibly want -- from streetfood inspired dishes to seven-course tasting menus. Whether you're looking for the comfort of a Tom Yum soup done right or want to experiment with new dishes you've never heard of, Toronto's Thai restaurants have you covered.

Here are some new Thai restaurants in Toronto you should try at least once.

Wang Lang

This King West restaurant boasts a menu of traditional Thai cuisine mixed with Thai-inspired contemporary dishes. Opt for something new like fried chicken knuckle in chili sauce, or stick to something more familiar like Khao Soi -- either way it'll be a meal you won't want to end.

Som Tum Jinda

The first Canadian location for this restaurant whose original location in Thailand has a Michelin recommendation, you can expect to find some of best tasting Thai dishes and flavours in the city here.

CHILL Thai Bar

Don't let the name fool you -- the flavours at this Ossington spot are anything but chill. Their menu features dishes, like Pad Thai, typically found at Thai restaurants in the city as well as more unique options like Cheesy Duck Spring Rolls and Quail Egg Wontons.

Savor Thai

This swanky Corso Italia restaurant lets you order menu dishes a la carte or, for a more curated dining experience, you can opt for the seven-course tasting menu whose dishes are equally as beautiful as they are tasty.

Grandpa Thai

With a name that ensures your dish is made with love, this North York restaurant serves a mix of Thai food and Hong Kong-style cafe (or Cha Chaan Teng) dishes in a trendy dining area adorned with colourful neon signs.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
