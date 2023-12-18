Tim Hortons to bring back long-lost menu item in Canada after years of demand

Following years of pent-up demand, Tim Hortons is gearing up to bring back one of its original pastries, which hasn't appeared on the coffeehouse chain's menu for nearly a decade.

That's right, Tim Hortons will be bringing back its nostalgic pastry, the Dutchie, to mark the chain's upcoming 60th anniversary.

The square-shaped yeast-lifted donut contains raisins with a sugary glaze and was one of two original baked goods — along with the chain's signature apple fritter — that had been available on the Tim Hortons menu since its inception in 1964.

The treat was discontinued in 2014 due to low popularity, although it was temporarily revived for a brief appearance in 2017 for Canada's 150th anniversary.

Never mind a temporary comeback, you have to RESTORE the Dutchie to the menu permanently!! — Rob B. (@Headanac) June 14, 2023

Since its departure from the chain's menu, Tim Hortons' social media pages have been inundated with requests to bring back the retro treat, and fans can finally rejoice as the donut will be returning on Jan. 10 for a limited time.

The chain is preparing to add several new products and nostalgic favourites to mark its anniversary on May 17, with four nostalgic donuts making their grand return in 2024, although it's not clear which three others will make an appearance yet.

Back in June, the chain teased the return of several pastries, including the Chocolate Eclair, Blueberry Fritter, and the Cinnamon Twist, when it asked patrons on X (formerly Twitter) which discontinued treats they would like to see make a comeback.

The tweet quickly amassed hundreds of responses, with the Dutchie being the clear front-runner. That same month, the executive folks at Tim Hortons also decided to temporarily bring back the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts.

Other anniversary products in 2024 will include omelette bites in the bacon and egg white and spinach varieties (launching on Jan. 8), as well as sweet chili chicken wraps and bowls (launching in February).

While we anxiously wait for the reveal of the three other retro donuts the chain plans to reintroduce, we're curious to know which discontinued treat you'd like to see make a comeback.