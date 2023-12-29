10 bars and restaurants in Toronto that have patios open through the winter

Winterized Toronto patios keep the outdoor dining and drinking experience going year-round so that patio season in Toronto doesn't have to end when the cold and snow arrives.

Here are some Toronto restaurants and bars that have winterized patios ready for you to check out this winter.

Head to this Yorkville bar known for its cocktails and tapas and dine on their cozy covered patio all year-round.

Located on the groundfloor of the Paradise Theatre in Bloorcourt, this Italian restaurant encourages diners to take their dinner in the glass covered and heated patio year round.

The patio of this Bloorcourt brewpub is covered and heated in the winter months, and they even offer fleece blankets to get extra cozy. As an added bonus, dogs are welcome and they offer half priced bottles of wine on Sundays.

The covered, heated patio of this Riverside is not only the perfect place to try some truly creative cocktails, it also hosts a number of events year round, like Turkish nights (complete belly dancing performances) and live music.

This upscale Etobicoke Italian restaurant, which also features a 5,000 foot wine cellar, has an intimate glass atrium covered patio from which you can get all the joy of the snow outside, with none of the shivers.

This Bloorcourt institution keeps their patio open year-round, covering and heating it during the colder months. Here, you can choose the perfect glass from their rotating wine list to compliment your choice of small plates.

The West Queen West patio of this neighbourhood favourite wine bar is enclosed year-round and heated in the winter months. Choose from a selection of small plates and wines while you stargaze through the greenhouse roof.

Located in Kensington Market, this self-proclaimed "café, bar, and local hangout" hosts a series of events throughout the year like DJ sets, comedy shows, and art exhibitions, and is the perfect spot for a casual drink after a day of thrifting.

This Entertainment District go-to sets up fantastical snowglobe-like domes on their patio in the winter so that you can take in the outside world from the inside of your dinner bubble.

The covered, heated patio at this swanky Little Italy bar and restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, making it the perfect spot for an after-work cocktail or the holiday friend group get-together.