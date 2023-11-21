Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best restaurants toronto la liste

These 7 Toronto restaurants were just ranked among the best in the world

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Nineteen Canadian restaurants, including seven in Toronto, are ranked among the best in the world according to La Liste World's Best Restaurants for 2024.

Toronto was awarded more placements than any other Canadian city on the list of 1,000 dining spots from across the globe by the France-based awards program.

La Liste's international advisory board compiles data from media, more than 1,000 guidebooks, and a wealth of online reviews. These results are then analyzed by a team of thousands of chefs who assign a "trustworthiness index" ranking for guidebooks ranging from 0 (not to be trusted at all) to 10 (very trustworthy).

Next, La Liste calculates the average of standardized review scores for each restaurant, weighted by the guides' trustworthiness.

Finally, La Liste integrates online customer reviews into its rating system, giving them a 10 per cent weighting in final scores from 0 to 100.

Nineteen Canadian restaurants made La Liste World's Best Restaurants for 2024, including seven right here in Toronto.

Here are the Toronto spots that made this year's list:

Four of the seven Toronto restaurants on the list (Alo, Edulis, Don Alfonso 1890 and Osteria Giulia) are Michelin-starred establishments.

Two other Ontario restaurants also made the cut: Langdon Hall Dining Room & Terrace in Cambridge, with a score of 90.5, and Pearl Morisette in Lincoln, with a score of 77.

For reference, six restaurants shared this year's title of the best in the world, rated at a near-perfect 99.5. Only one of these is located in North America — Le Bernardin in New York City.

This latest list comes just weeks after Air Canada released a very different-looking roundup of its picks for the best restaurants in the country.

Lead photo by

Renee Suen
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario restaurant goes viral for allowing customers in need to eat for free

These 7 Toronto restaurants were just ranked among the best in the world

Loblaws parent company tries to assure Canadians it's not the villain in latest fiscal report

Brit in Toronto shocked by sky-high grocery prices

People are giving up on food delivery services in Toronto over rising costs

Iconic Toronto diner is permanently closing after 45 years

40-year-old Toronto donut shop is now secretly a thriving Indian restaurant

Scottie Barnes just named his 3 favourite Toronto restaurants