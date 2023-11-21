These 7 Toronto restaurants were just ranked among the best in the world

Nineteen Canadian restaurants, including seven in Toronto, are ranked among the best in the world according to La Liste World's Best Restaurants for 2024.

Toronto was awarded more placements than any other Canadian city on the list of 1,000 dining spots from across the globe by the France-based awards program.

La Liste's international advisory board compiles data from media, more than 1,000 guidebooks, and a wealth of online reviews. These results are then analyzed by a team of thousands of chefs who assign a "trustworthiness index" ranking for guidebooks ranging from 0 (not to be trusted at all) to 10 (very trustworthy).

Next, La Liste calculates the average of standardized review scores for each restaurant, weighted by the guides' trustworthiness.

Finally, La Liste integrates online customer reviews into its rating system, giving them a 10 per cent weighting in final scores from 0 to 100.

Nineteen Canadian restaurants made La Liste World's Best Restaurants for 2024, including seven right here in Toronto.

Here are the Toronto spots that made this year's list:

Four of the seven Toronto restaurants on the list (Alo, Edulis, Don Alfonso 1890 and Osteria Giulia) are Michelin-starred establishments.

Two other Ontario restaurants also made the cut: Langdon Hall Dining Room & Terrace in Cambridge, with a score of 90.5, and Pearl Morisette in Lincoln, with a score of 77.

For reference, six restaurants shared this year's title of the best in the world, rated at a near-perfect 99.5. Only one of these is located in North America — Le Bernardin in New York City.

This latest list comes just weeks after Air Canada released a very different-looking roundup of its picks for the best restaurants in the country.