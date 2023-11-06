Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 9 hours ago
grocery prices ontario

Loblaws reamed out yet again for ridiculously expensive holiday item

Another day, another Ontario shopper incensed by the outrageously high prices at their local grocery store – one owned by the Weston family empire, of course.

While it isn't a necessity like baby foodpharmacy items or condiments that the exasperated resident in question is taking issue with, it is one of the priciest items we've seen someone publicly calling a supermarket out for (except for that $120 turkey at Longo's, that was bonkers).

"Loblaws is out of control: holiday edition," the customer wrote on Reddit over the weekend along with a photo of their find: festive decorative bouquets that are bound to inspire quite the opposite of the Christmas spirit with their appalling price of $85 each.

Loblaws is Out of Control: Holiday Edition
byu/NoApplication5911 inontario

The post is stirring up the requisite hate for the grocery store giant and angst about food prices in recent months, with many using the example of the store's famously overpriced butter to further drive the point home.

But, while it seems like quite a few people are continuing to boycott Loblaws over its perceived overpricing, others aren't taking much offense to this particular incident.

"Honestly, I get annoyed when I see the price Loblaws tries to pass off staple foods for, but I don’t really care when they mark up unnecessary optional stuff like this," one person stated.

"They know that people buy these through their companies and expense them to give to clients, so people will pay," another surmised.

But, the original poster of the photo was quick to respond, saying, very aptly, that they definitely do care about the company charging so much for, as one commenter said, an arrangement comprised of "stuff that you can find on the ground if you look hard enough."

"I don't need the first thing I see before I even walk into the store to be something like this," the poster wrote, outraged.

"So overpriced. So f***ing tone deaf. I can barely afford my groceries that they are criminally upcharging me on. I don’t need this to be the first item I see before I even get in the dammed door."

Lead photo by

Loblaws
