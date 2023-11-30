9 Christmas-themed bars in Toronto for the holidays

Toronto Christmas bars offer something stronger than milk and cookies this holiday season. From festive cocktails to kitschy decor, these spots are swimming in holiday spirit (and spirits, to boot!)

Try these cheerful picks for your next holiday night out at a Toronto Christmas bar.

For beer lovers, check out Folly Brewpub's holiday offerings with Folly Jolly Christmas Bar! Here you can find Christmas-themed beers with food pairings in the glow of a twinkling Christmas tree.

With festive cocktails crafted by their neighbouring bar, Civil Liberties, Miracle Toronto is an explosion of festive flavours and twinkling lights. One of the city's most popular holiday bars since they first opened, this is one you simply can't miss.

As a part of their Holiday Hills winter event, Stackt Market offers a secret speakeasy whiskey bar hidden within a yurt on property. Warm up with creative cocktails while enjoying with stunning views of the city and a packed calendar of community events.

Bringing some extra Christmas spirit to Little Sister's Yonge St and Portland St locations, Java Jingle sees the restaurant decorated floor-to-ceiling in holiday decorations with an updated menu of cheerful cocktails and canapes, joining their usual Dutch-Indo menu

With a full menu of festive food and cocktails (complete with red and green jello shots) alongside festive decor like inflatable polar bears and a surfing Santa, Project Gigglewater is the most fun you'll have this holiday season.

Located in the brand-new The Well complex, the minds behind BarChef present Nordic, a cozy winter-themed bar experience where you can enjoy a Cedar Eggnog or Winter Negroni in the comfort of a cozy yurt or around a firepit.

With a slew of fun, festive cocktails and self described "kitschy decor," The Thirsty Elf, a pop-up in the Fairmont Royal York, is one of the city's most anticipated and well-loved spots for Christmas cocktails.

Each winter, Ossington Mexican favourite, Papi Chulo's is taken over by Mistletoe's & Margarita's, with a few holiday inspired menu additions alongside their popular classics in a North Pole worthy environment.

Tinseltown is a festive pop-up located in the Novotel Hotel where, as their website touts, "every day is Christmas." Joyous cocktails and warm drinks accompany visits from Santa and the elves at this instant favourite.