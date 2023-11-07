Eat & Drink
Marco Ovies, Daily Hive
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurant industry canada

Less than 30 per cent of Canadians are satisfied with restaurant experience

Eat & Drink
Marco Ovies, Daily Hive
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Eating out is getting more expensive, and Canadians aren't happy about it.

According to a recent study conducted by Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie, in collaboration with Caddle, less than 30 per cent of Canadians are satisfied with their recent restaurant experiences.

Additionally, a whopping 81 per cent of Canadians said they noticed a significant price increase at restaurants. 80 per cent of Canadians said these price increases have changed their dining out choices, with 77.1 per cent of those surveyed saying they're opting for cheaper options and 8 per cent are not dining out at all.

This has led to a staggering 51 per cent of restaurants in Canada operating at a loss, marking a substantial increase compared to the pre-pandemic era when the figure was just 12 per cent, as recently disclosed by the industry association Restaurants Canada.

However, in response to these rising costs, discounts, rebates, and loyalty programs are becoming more popular. 76.2 per cent of Canadians show a preference for eating establishments with these benefits.

"The current level of satisfaction expressed by Canadians who visit restaurants is alarmingly low," said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

"Expectations have clearly changed."

"It's a wake-up call for the entire restaurant industry, signalling the need for innovative strategies to adapt to these changing consumer preferences and economic challenges."

But rising restaurant costs aren't the only things Canadians have noticed; the cost of groceries has also skyrocketed.

Lead photo by

Dominic Bugatto/Flickr
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Less than 30 per cent of Canadians are satisfied with restaurant experience

Toronto's Christmas-themed bar Miracle on Bloor St. is opening for the holidays

Toronto restaurant known for its Middle Eastern food has permanently closed

Loblaws reamed out yet again for ridiculously expensive holiday item

Toronto restaurant known for its burgers has permanently closed

Woman shocked by price of prepackaged food at Ontario grocery store

As a mother I'm all in favour of Toronto restaurants banning kids

People were lined up around the block for opening of new Eataly in Toronto