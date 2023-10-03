Toronto cafe is permanently closing after 53 years in business

It's officially the end of an era for the Danforth fixture, T&M Sidewalk Cafe, which is set to permanently close its doors following 53 vibrant years in Toronto.

The old-school Italian bar and coffee shop, located at 1344 Danforth Ave., has been selling coffee, cocktails, and hosting lively events for decades. In 2020, the cafe began operating a mercato out of its space, and introduced panini and spizzuliare antipasti-type platters.

T&M Sidewalk Cafe is named for couple Tony and Mary, who met in 1969. A young Tony Ruscillo was working at the cafe — back when it was called Barzula — when a family who had immigrated from Sicily moved into the apartment upstairs, including a daughter, Mary.

Mary and Tony eloped just a few months later, and bought Barzula in 1970, bringing in a jukebox, pinball machines, and decor shipped in from Italy and Venezuela.

Over the years, Tony and Mary became known as community leaders, creating parades, soccer leagues, and galas, and instilling a sense of community in their daughters who similarly went on to create fundraisers.

On Friday, owner Enza Ruscillo announced that the cafe would be permanently closing its doors following a half-century run in the neighbourhood.

"I have but two words for the people of the Danforth community and loyal regulars of our cafe: Thank you," the bittersweet announcement reads.

"On Oct. 10 we will be opening the TM Sidewalk Cafe one last time to serve coffee, cocktails and other goodies from our market including our world famous coffee beans and then we will be closing our doors for good. We're retiring," Ruscillo wrote.

"As I write this, I am overcome with emotion in the best way; so many of you touched the lives of myself and my family over the last 53 years, and have helped us build our humble cafe into a community institution of love, joy, friendship, philanthropy and some damn ah-mazing parties," the announcement continues.

"Lastly, I will leave you with a declaration of my love and gratitude for each and every beautiful soul who has ever spent a moment in our Cafe. You have made my entire life a wonderful mosaic of memories and friendships, and I wouldn't change a thing."

Ruscillo said that the family will continue to host gatherings for the years to come, and loyal patrons will still be able to enjoy their catering, charcuterie boxes, coffee beans, and pantry items on their newly created website.

T&M Sidewalk Cafe will close its doors for the last time on Tuesday, Oct. 10.