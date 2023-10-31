Famous TikTok chef tours Toronto and here's where he went

From Gordon Ramsay to Keith Lee, honest food reviews and critiques have completely taken over social media platforms like TikTok, with the platform's top food influencers easily racking up follower counts well into the seven digits.

One of the app's top creators, @ChefReactions, recently paid a visit to Toronto after visiting some of North America's top culinary hotspots, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Montreal.

Despite posting for less than two years, the chef has already amassed 3.4 million followers and nearly 90 million likes — gaining international recognition for his sarcastic and cut-throat reviews of cooking videos by other creators.

The monotone chef boasts an extensive culinary background and finally packed his tastebuds for a highly-anticipated trip to Toronto.

One of his first stops included a trip to one of Toronto's most popular takeout and delivery pizza joints, Maker Pizza, where it appears as though he ordered the chain's signature tavern pepperoni pizza.

Just a few hours later, the content creator had a run-in with one of the city's most notable chefs and restaurateurs, Daniel Boulud, who owns the French Brasserie, Cafe Boulud, as well as dbar in the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville.

Update: I shook his hand. https://t.co/iA1z6acE1I — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) October 28, 2023

It also looks like the TikTok-famous chef put some time aside to visit one of the city's top attractions, Ripley's Aquarium, where he posted a very strong message against one of the stingrays.

The streets won’t ever forget. RIP Steve Irwin pic.twitter.com/Yid1g64cmy — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) October 28, 2023

Although the chef is known for posting thorough reviews of attractions and cities he visits on YouTube, Toronto hasn't made an appearance just yet, leaving us with a long stream of sarcastic reviews to watch in the meantime.