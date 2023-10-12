Toronto restaurant calls out influencer after request for free meal was denied

A brand new restaurant in Toronto recently called out a food influencer after their request for a free meal in promotion of the business was denied.

The LC Cafe, located at 3290 Midland Ave. in Scarborough is a new Hong Kong cafe still in its soft opening phase.

The restaurant recently uploaded a series of Instagram stories that detailed its interaction with a local food influencer, who was interested in working with the business to promote their food.

"I've worked with different businesses in the area including the Pho place right near you called Linh Anh. I noticed you already worked with some foodies and was wondering if you wanted to work together to promote your restaurant food?" the influencer asked in a message to the cafe.

After receiving no response for several hours, the influencer messaged the cafe once again, and brought up their work with another influencer who visited the business.

"I'm assuming you guys will not answer me? You guys answered me before. Very poor business practice. There are other restaurants I will support. I will not be supporting yours," the influencer wrote.

"Thank you for your message. We don't have enough manpower to go through messages," the cafe responded. "But I just saw it, whoever came to my cafe, there were coming by themselves but [no] invitation. Thank you."

The restaurant also informed the influencer that the other YouTuber who visited and tried the food came to the restaurant on their own accord and paid for their meal.

"The foodie I knew and some of them are your friends. They won't send me these kinds of messages. Everyone has their choice to reply. I didn't mean I was disrespectful to anyone. Please go support those who reply in a second," the owner wrote.

"In the future, please do not send us a message if we open a new restaurant. Your practice is not accepted."

After receiving an influx of support, staff at the restaurant went on to justify why they decided to publicize the messages.

"We don't usually put things online. But I felt upset [at] this hate message and bullying. We always work hard on taste, service, and environment. We put 100 per cent sincerity into our work," the follow-up post reads.

"Thank you all. Don't worry about us. Thanks for the huge support. We stand up because we want to do what is correct. I think he has learned a lesson. Let's forgive and move on."