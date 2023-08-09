Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
metro toronto profits strike

Metro's profits are way up as shoppers grapple with bonkers grocery price inflation

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Metro has just released its financial report for the past quarter, reporting a substantial jump in profits from this time last year as Canadians struggle to afford ever more exorbitantly priced groceries.

Similar to the hundreds of millions in earnings that Loblaws posted in the last three months, Metro raked in an enraging $346.7 million during fiscal Q3 2023 as a result of a staggering $6.43 billion in sales.

These figures mark a jump of 26.1 per cent from the profits recorded in the third quarter of 2022, though sales were only up 9.6 per cent compared to the same period.

This can be attributed largely to the fact that price hikes for food in Canada continue to trend higher than the overall inflation rate, with consumers now paying 9.1 per cent more for groceries than they did last year, compared to 2.8 per cent more for goods overall.

In the wake of these new numbers and amid accusations of price gouging by all of the narrow sector's few big players, Metro's president and CEO asserts that "with persistent food inflation, our teams did an excellent job to offer good value to our customers," noting increased patronage of its discount arm Food Basics in particular.

The exec also said in the company's press release on Wednesday that the brand is "clearly disappointed" with the current labour dispute that has led to the temporary closure of dozens of stores in the GTA as employees demand higher wages, more hours and better job stability.

"We look forward to a resolution and the re-opening of our stores as soon as possible, while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of our company," he wrote.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

12 of Toronto's restaurants have just been added to the Michelin guide

Toronto restaurant once embroiled in controversy has permanently closed

Metro's profits are way up as shoppers grapple with bonkers grocery price inflation

A Toronto supermarket that was shut down is now reopening

Toronto bakery that's spent years doing pop-ups is finally getting a permanent location

Freshii to remove controversial virtual cashier

Toronto neighbourhood ecstatic after long abandoned diner gets a new tenant

Shopper in Toronto spots another case of jacked-up prices at Loblaws