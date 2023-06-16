Toronto restaurant in high turnover location has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant and deli located at a high turnover location near Yonge and Eglinton has permanently closed its doors just one year after opening.

DNDN Asian Eatery, located at 2109 1/2 Yonge St., is named after a Korean word meaning "fulfill" or "substantial."

The deli offered a range of fresh in-house products, including pickles, sauces, and kimchi, as well as made-to-order items like kimbap (Korean seaweed-wrapped rice rolls), onigiri (Japanese rice balls), and beef bulgogi sandwiches.

Customers began to inquire about the status of the business this month after several people noticed that the doors beyond the restaurant's bright yellow exterior were closed.

"Since we are getting so many questions about our location, it says that it is permanently closed. So DND was our chapter 1 and it came to an end," reads an Instagram post from the deli.

The news prompted heartbreaking reactions from loyal patrons who had been indulging in the deli's flavourful creations for the past year.

"Oh! I'm so sad to hear you're closed but excited for your next chapter," one person wrote.

"My friend and I would always stop into your place when we came down to Toronto/we would drive to Toronto just so we could get your onigiri! Hope the next chapter is just as epic as the first," another comment reads.

DNDN Asian Eatery is just the latest business to bid farewell to the high turnover location. The same space was previously home to Yaskha South East Asian Eatery.