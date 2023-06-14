Toronto's secret all-white dinner party is back for a 10th year

Dîner en Blanc, the swanky annual outdoor dining event with a strict all-white dress code, is back in Toronto so pack up your chicest flatware, throw on your best duds, and get ready to enjoy some al fresco dining.

Taking place this year on Thursday, August 10, attendees will once again get a chance to dine, dance, and show off their sweet style (there's a prize for best dressed!), all at a secret location.

While the exact location won't be revealed until the day of, you can expect it to be pretty dang cool this year (past locations include Ontario Place, Canoe Landing Park, Fort York, and the Harbourfront).

In celebration of Dîner en Blanc's tenth anniversary, there are also tons of new menu additions, like freshly-shucked oysters, a ten-course tasting menu at the Chef's table, plus a few other surprises that are still to be announced.

Buying your tickets in advance is also highly recommended. They're not available for purchase just yet, but the waitlist is currently open so you can snag yourself a spot (and avoid disappointment).

Like in past years, guests are expected to come fully equipped. That means bringing everything from chairs, tables, and picnic baskets to cutlery and glassware, and yes, it all needs to be white.

If you don't want to pack your own meal, you can always snag yourself a curated picnic basket instead once you've got your ticket.

Now let's just cross our fingers and hope the weather holds up, too.