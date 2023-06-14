Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
diner en blanc toronto

Toronto's secret all-white dinner party is back for a 10th year

Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Dîner en Blanc, the swanky annual outdoor dining event with a strict all-white dress code, is back in Toronto so pack up your chicest flatware, throw on your best duds, and get ready to enjoy some al fresco dining.

Taking place this year on Thursday, August 10, attendees will once again get a chance to dine, dance, and show off their sweet style (there's a prize for best dressed!), all at a secret location. 

diner en blanc torontoWhile the exact location won't be revealed until the day of, you can expect it to be pretty dang cool this year (past locations include Ontario Place, Canoe Landing Park, Fort York, and the Harbourfront).

In celebration of Dîner en Blanc's tenth anniversary, there are also tons of new menu additions, like freshly-shucked oysters, a ten-course tasting menu at the Chef's table, plus a few other surprises that are still to be announced.

diner en blanc torontoBuying your tickets in advance is also highly recommended. They're not available for purchase just yet, but the waitlist is currently open so you can snag yourself a spot (and avoid disappointment).

Like in past years, guests are expected to come fully equipped. That means bringing everything from chairs, tables, and picnic baskets to cutlery and glassware, and yes, it all needs to be white.

If you don't want to pack your own meal, you can always snag yourself a curated picnic basket instead once you've got your ticket. 

Now let's just cross our fingers and hope the weather holds up, too.

Photos by

Natta Summerky
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is about to come alive for the summer with hundreds of new patios

Canadians are begging Tim Hortons to bring back this lost menu item

Toronto's secret all-white dinner party is back for a 10th year

Pick-your-own strawberries at Ontario farms opens for the season next week

Award-winning Toronto restaurant is closing and owner says he is burned out

Toronto neighbourhood worried after fire breaks out at beloved restaurant

Costco vs Loblaws price comparison shows what you can get for $100 at each store

Restaurant owners furious Toronto's denying their requests for curblane patios