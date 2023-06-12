Bel-Air star Jabari Banks surprises staff at Mexican restaurant in Toronto

Bel-Air star Jabari Banks managed to sneak in a few hours of fun between his press run in Toronto last week by surprising staff at a busy Mexican restaurant.

Birria Catrina on Yonge's manager, Abraham, told blogTO that Banks surprised workers at the restaurant on Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to Abraham, employees weren't aware that Banks was planning to stop by, but were excited by his presence as fans began to flock to the restaurant post-dinner rush.

"He wanted to record a video making tacos and taking orders," Abraham told blogTO. "He arrived with all this recording equipment."

Banks is most well known for appearing in the American drama television series, Bel-Air, which is a reimagined version of the beloved 90's sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In the series, Banks plays Will Smith, a 16-year-old from West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air by his mother.

"It was a big surprise for the Catrina workers because people were piling up to take photos with Jabari," Abraham said.

While it's not exactly clear when Banks will return to Toronto once again, Abraham said the actor assured him that he'd stop by again "because he loved the tacos."