Toronto's original spot for birria tacos is opening a second location

Birria tacos have been popping up a lot in Toronto lately, but now the spot that arguably originated them in the city is opening a second location.

Birria Catrina tacos will now not only be available in Kensington Market, they'll also be available at a totally new location in another market in a different part of town.

If you're not familiar, birria tacos are served with a stew-y consomme for dipping. Local celeb chef Matty Matheson even got in on the trend with new restaurant Fonda Balam.

At the new location, they'll be serving tacos as well as birria ramen and tortas in birria. Birria Catrina is co-owned by couple Abraham Luna and Lluvia Minton, and Luna has been cooking birra since he was just 15.

"We are a couple of young people who came to this country to succeed," Minton tells blogTO.

The new location will be part of the World Food Market near Yonge and Dundas, where an ever-changing roster of global food purveyors offer cuisines like Indian, burgers, falafel and desserts.

They're planning on having long hours from noon until midnight, so you'll be able to get your birria fix until late.

Birria Catrina is opening their new spot at 335 Yonge St. on Dec. 18 and should have live Mexican music to celebrate.