Toronto seafood store closes location as owner battles cancer

A seafood store in Toronto recently announced its difficult decision to slose its doors at one of its locations as the owner faces ongoing health challenges and the space nears the end of its lease period.

De La Mer, located at 728 St. Clair Avenue West, is a fish store known for its organic, sustainably caught, and farmed fresh seafood options. In an announcement on its website, the market chain announced the closure of its St. Clair location.

"As many of you know, our founder/owner/CEO, David Illiatovitch-Owen has been battling advanced cancer," the announcement reads.

"These ongoing health challenges when combined with the end of our lease period have resulted in making the difficult decision to reduce the size of our organization and bid farewell to the wonderful Hillcrest Village neighbourhood."

The chain operates three other stores at 291 Roncesvalles Avenue, 1543 Bayview Avenue, and 189 Danforth Avenue, all of which will remain open.

"Over the past 12 years, De La Mer has come to be known as one of Toronto's leading fish mongers and for that, we owe much gratitude to you, our guests," the announcement continues. "We will miss seeing you and wish you good health and fortune for the future."

The last day of service at De La Mer's St. Clair location will be on Sunday, May 28.