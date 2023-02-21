Eat & Drink
cktl & co toronto

Toronto is getting its first stock exchange themed bar where prices for drinks rise and fall

Toronto will soon be getting its first ever stock exchange cocktail lounge, following hot on the heels of a stock-exchange-themed bar opening in Mississauga.

Similar to the other spot, prices at CKTL & Co. (named after the ticker symbol for cocktail) will fluctuate similar to the way the actual stock market does. 

Prices of items like appetizers and drinks should rise and fall in real time according to the demand of fellow visitors to the bar, using software that's supposed to imitate the stock exchange by creating a dynamic pricing system that's constantly changing.

In addition to, of course, cocktails, there will also be wine and beer on the menu. A food menu intends to be internationally inspired (drawing on the global nature of trading) but still approachable with familiar bar favourites.

The 4,000-square-foot space with a dining room that seats 95 will be highlighted by luxe decor, but the main attraction will be the live ticker boards located throughout that update the prices of menu items live based on their popularity.

CKTL & Co. will be located at 330 Bay, where an office tower has been getting reclad with a glamourous new glass skin. In the meantime, the scaffolding there has played host to a giant art display.

CKTL & Co. should be opening next month, March 2023.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
