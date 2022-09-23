Ontario's first bar where prices fluctuate according to demand is opening near Toronto

Ontario is getting its first bar themed around the stock market just outside of Toronto, and drinks prices are going to fluctuate according to demand.

That's right, drink prices at Sauga Bar X-Change are supposed to work similarly to how the actual stock market does.

"Think of it as happy hours where you control the prices of all the drinks, any time, every time," a rep from Sauga Bar X-Change tells blogTO.

The drink prices are supposed to be dependent on the number of people in the bar at a given time. They'll also be serving a menu of finger food with global influences ranging from American to Indian.

The bar looks like the interior should match the gimmick, with lots of intense lighting and imagery like a bull and bear.

They're doing an opening offer of 25 per cent off your total bill, so whether or not the market is on your side when it comes to drink prices, at least a visit when they open should be a good deal.

Just take care to note that their liquor license is still in process, so you might not be able to get alcoholic beverages right away.

Sauga Bar X-Change is opening at Erin Mills Centre on September 24.