Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kims convenience toronto

The real Kim's Convenience store in Toronto is now a tourist attraction

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A site of Canadian television history has now transformed into a popular attraction for tourists visiting Toronto from all over the world.

The famous destination in question was used for now iconic exterior shots of CBC Television award-winning sitcom Kim's Convenience.

The corner property sits at 252 Queen St. E. and depicts a Korean Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood.

The show aired on CBC from 2016 to 2021, and began streaming on Netflix in 2018, making it available to audiences worldwide and solidifying its cult following.

Over the past few years, tourists to Toronto have added Kim's Convenience to their must-visit places, making it a busy attraction for all of the sitcom's fans.

Beloved Korean YouTuber and cookbook author Maangchi also made sure to visit the iconic store when she visited Toronto in June.

One person even said their son’s top request when visiting Toronto was to go check out the convenience store.

Another person said they embarked on an eight-hour drive from Baltimore just to snag a picture in front of the classic storefront.

The long-established convenience store Mimi Variety was used for the exterior shots of the sitcom, and the owners have since retained the new signage.

Just recently, the entire building went up for sale for a whopping $3.9 million, and includes the business in the purchase price.

There's no telling how long the signage will stay up, so if you're a Kim's Convenience super-fan, be sure to grab your pictures ASAP.

Lead photo by

Grant D
