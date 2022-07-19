Famous chef just visited Toronto and has nothing but praise for a specific neighbourhood

Everyone's favourite Korean YouTube chef and TikTok megastar recently visited an iconic Toronto neighbourhood and had a lot of good things to say about its many restaurants and shops.

Maangchi was in the city for just a few hours but took her 800k TikTok followers on a tour of her favourite spots in Koreatown.

First stop was Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu, known for their hot stone bibimbap and soft stone tofu.

"The taste is irresistible" says Maangchi as she dives into her bowl of hot steamy goodness.

Across the street, Maangchi directs her followers to Risque Clothing "my favourite clothing store" and neighbouring Bloor Fruit Market which she says is "always good and fresh" while filming a quart of Ontario strawberries.

Up next is Hanji Gifts, where Maangchi films rows and rows of delicate tissues at this Korean paper shop. She points out that everything at Hanji is imported from Korea.

But the piece de resistance is the iconic Hodo Kwaja known for their traditional Korean walnut treats.

Maangchi says she "never skips" a trip to Hodo while visiting the city as she orders hotteok (sometimes called hoeddeok), a Korean street food pancake . At Hodo the pancakes come filled with brown sugar, peanuts, sunflower seeds and cinnamon, or just red bean.

The bakery prides themselves on crafting these treats fresh daily, three times a day.

Maangchi carefully rips apart the treat to release the steam and takes a bite."Whenever I come to Toronto I stop by this place," she says

She also orders some red bean shaved ice with assorted fruits to finish up her outing. It comes with shaved ice, sweet milk, read bean syrup, fruit cocktail, maraschino cherry and rice powder.

"These are my favourite places in Toronto Koreantown," Maangchi says to the camera as she tastes a spoonful of her sweet dessert.

The video has already 125k views and counting with tons of comments asking Maangchi to hangout or host a meet-and-greet.

Though she has already left our city, Maangchi promises her followers next time she touches down she'll meet some of her fans in Toronto!