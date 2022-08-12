Toronto restaurants lost a full night of business due to the power outage

The power outage that ripped through downtown Toronto yesterday left restaurants that usually open around 5 p.m. in a bind.

Many opted to close for the night, meaning they lost an evening of business.

Pearl Diver, George and Gusto 501 were just some of the restaurants that shut down before dinner service could begin.

By the time the power had come back on at Pearl Diver, staff had already been sent home, orders had been cancelled and customers were contacted.

Days near the end of the week can often be big evenings for restaurant sales, rivalling even the weekend. Pearl Diver normally does a Thursday night big ticket special of 100 oysters for $100.

"Big time loss in sales," a Pearl Diver representative tells blogTO. "Huge disappointment. Thursday is our top night."

"We apologize in advance for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support," Gusto 501 wrote on social media.

George also explained via social media that, although their power had been restored, they'd be remaining closed for the rest of the night. They also let people know they'd be reopening for the evening of August 12.