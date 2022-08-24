Eat & Drink
asialicious toronto

Toronto's Asian food festival that's just like Summerlicious is coming back for another year

Toronto's Asian food festival that's similar to Summerlicious is back for 2022, and it's full of more great options for tasty experiences.

Over 100 venues in Toronto are participating in Asialicious this year, with bubble tea spots, bakeries, restaurants, dessert destinations and fast food joints on the roster.

Promotional deals are priced at $10, $20 and $30 so you won't want to miss out on these bargains.

Restaurants participating in the festival include TORA, Bar'kada, Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, House of Gourmet, Islas, Kyoto Katsugyu, Sukhothai and Tam.

TORA is doing a $30 deal for a meal of aburi nigiri, aburi oshi sushi, beef sukiyaki and miso soup. Bar'kada's $30 meal will be broccolini, chicken adobo and turon for dessert. Goa is doing a two-course lunch menu for $20 and a two-course dinner menu for $30. 

At House of Gourmet, you'll be able to get congee, a donut and cold soybean milk for $10; BBQ chicken, rice, veggies and pop for $20; or BBQ pork and chicken, chicken fried rice and veggies for $30.

Bubble tea places that are participating include Hi Tea, Icha, Cuppa Tea and Kung Fu Tea. Most bubble tea spots are offering a deal on multiple drinks for $10 or $20, or bundling them with desserts.

For dessert options, there's Milkcow, Millie and Sugar Marmalade.

Asialicious runs from September 10 to 25, and there's also an Asialicious Carnival to kick things off which is happening from September 9 to 11.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at TORA
