10 underrated bakeries for cake in Toronto

Underrated places for cake in Toronto have some excellent desserts, but you may not tell everyone about them. Sometimes it's nice to keep more low-key finds a sweet secret, but for now here's a heads up on which spots you may not realize make stunning cakes.

Chiffon cakes are as cute as a button at this North York cafe on Wilson Ave. Expect flavours like Earl Grey, sea salt caramel and chocolate, and don't be afraid to give their other desserts like tiramisu a try.

Hunt for this cake specialist on Midland Ave. in Scarborough and you'll be rewarded with some of the fluffiest, prettiest layer cakes in town.

Ice cream is the name of the game at this Moss Park parlour, and in addition to pints and bars they also make ice cream cakes. You can even get them in the shape of a log or heart.

This allergen-friendly bakery isn't everyone's go-to for cakes, but they make some splendid ones in flavours like carrot, coconut pineapple, lavender lemon, Black Forest and chocolate, and they can even make them in the shape of a giant donut.

Those in the Danforth East need to check out the cake at this bakery if they haven't already. Carrot, London Fog, chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel, chocolate chip cookie dough and s'mores flavours are all on offer.

Looking to cut down on sugar but can't give up cake? This bakery in the Junction is for you, with keto- and paleo-friendly chocolate, sprinkle, cookies n' cream and vanilla cakes as well as cheesecakes that are sweetened with organic maple syrup and raw local honey.

Maybe you've breezed right past this Dundas West allergen-friendly bakery next to a hospital, but you'll want to stop in to try their cake, especially if you have dietary restrictions. They make raw and baked cakes, and they even do keto-friendly cakes and wedding cakes.

Make the journey to Leslie St. in North York, and you'll find some seriously dreamy cakes at this place in flavours like s'mores, red velvet, lemon, blueberry, key lime and pistachio, and they also make cakes covered in marzipan.

Chocolate Biscoff, blueberry lemon and funfetti cakes fly under the radar at this High Park cafe. You wouldn't know by looking at them, but they're actually all vegan.

Head to Lake Shore Blvd. in Etobicoke and you'll discover some surprising clasically decorated cakes alongside their decadent pastries.