15 bakeries in Toronto that makes the most beautiful cakes

Bakeries in Toronto are making some beautiful cakes. There's been an influx of talented bakers taking custom orders and delivering straight to your home, but when you're in a pinch and don't have time to sort through the details, these bake shops have you covered with some beautifully decorated signatures.

Here are some bakeries in Toronto making beautiful cakes.

Lisa Sanguedolce has been baking and piping up cakes under Le Dolci for more than 12 years. Find the Dufferin Street wholesale store fridge stocked up with mini versions of Eunice, the bakery’s popular unicorn-themed cake, and other sweet designs.

The resident baking experts on the Marilyn Denis Show have stores in Leslieville and by Yonge and Lawrence. There’s a list of pretty everyday cakes to choose from, like moist three-layer cookies and cream or topped with hand-piped buttercream roses.

Head to Cabbagetown for cake flavours like funfetti and red velvet, filled with cream cheese, salted caramel, strawberry and more. Signature cakes include drippy cakes in nude chocolate or floral cascades.

Markham’s popular French patisserie offers one-of-a-kind cakes that are almost too pretty to eat. Their sesame noir, made with layers of sesame, Madagascar vanilla bean mousse, and egg chiffon is just one stunner.

This non-descript family-owned bakery on Midland Avenue is doing scheduled pick-ups of their beautiful confections. Favourites include strawberry shortcakes, clean-looking matcha cakes and minimalist fruit cakes topped with grapes and strawberries.

There are plenty of gourmet cakes to choose from at this longtime bakery. Head to Yorkville to peruse your options. The top-sellers include strawberry shortcake, black sesame mousse cakes and matcha tiramisu.

Located in a little house on Parliament Street is this bakery that has your Ferrero Rocher cake cravings covered. Other signatures include party-perfect sprinkle-covered vanilla cakes and vanilla cakes with a caramel drip.

Decorating three layers of Swiss meringue buttercream in beautiful ways is this Danforth East bakery. Their handmade cakes include rosette creations and tiers of deliciousness covered in watercolour-inspired icing.

Brazilian treats are the specialty at this bakery by Yonge and Eglinton. The Charlotte cakes are the main attraction, with decadent toppings like churros with doce de leite. A chocolate cake with brigadeiro is a must.

It’s easy to recognize the picturesque designs from this bakery with multiple locations, including the original on Bathurst Street. Baking visual treats that are equally tasty, these perfectly glassy cakes look more like art gallery pieces. Plus a number of these cakes are gluten-free.

The Midland Avenue outpost of Daan Go specializing in cakes always has incredible new designs ready to go. Seasonal creations vary but there are mind-boggling signatures like a durian-shaped Gold Thorn or cake topped with Chef Siu’s must-try macarons.

This subtle Japanese bakery in Kensington offers three signature cakes, all delicious and beautiful. The strawberry shortcake looks straight out of a picture book, while the chiffon cake is the black sesame dessert of your dreams.

This Leslie Street bake shop has been a staple in the Persian community since 1991. The toot marzipan cakes are classic, taking the Iranian mulberry sweet and turning it into cakes that come in pomegranate, vanilla, chocolate or blueberry.

The black forest cakes from this bakery on Commerce Valley Drive East are not to be missed. Chocolate sponge is soaked in kirsch, placed atop chocolate sable and topped with kirsch santilly. There are several equally intricate options for sale.

A long list of Italian desserts and pastries from Amico include glorious caramello cake topped with chantilly cream and Pastiera Napoletana. But the easy highlight of this Dufferin bakery are the tiramisu cakes, lined with espresso-dipped Pavesini biscuits.