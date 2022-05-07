Farmers' markets in Toronto are now open for the summer

Farmers' markets are now officially open for the summer starting this weekend.

While a number of markets continue operations throughout the winter, May is the month that most markets reopen outdoors, while some markets like the Afro-Caribbean one that debuted last year delay their return until June.

This handy guide breaks down all the markets in operation for summer 2022 by day of the week, so you can plan your outing for this weekend or for a weekday if that better suits your schedule.

New this year is Deeply Rooted, a Black and Indigenous farmers' market in East York which hosts its inaugural market on May 8.

Also taking place this weekend is the St. Lawrence Market outdoor market, in a tent and outdoors just south of the main St. Lawrence Market building.

It remains there for another summer until the gleaming new north building finally finishes construction.

The ever-popular Brick Works farmers' market also moves outdoors this Saturday along with the City Place market.

Other markets like the Leslieville farmers' market don't start until next weekend.