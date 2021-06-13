Toronto is getting a farmers' market exclusively for Afro-Caribbean food

Farmers' markets have become a summer staple, and there's a new one coming to Toronto that's trying to make it on your weekly grocery list.

The Afro-Caribbean Farmers Market is set to debut in July as a weekly outdoor, farm-to-table vending experience — providing ethical, local and organically grown produce of diasporic cultural origin.

In partnership with the York-Eglinton BIA and City Councillor Josh Matlow, the market will take place at Toronto's Green P carpark at 1531 Eglinton Ave. W.

"This market will provide residents with fresh produce and delicious food that reflects our city's Caribbean communities and African Diaspora," said Councillor Josh Matlow in a press release.

"It will also create a vibrant and animated 'town square' every Sunday that brings people together and contributes to the economic and cultural development of Little Jamaica."

Some features will be imported food from the Caribbean and Africa as well as food like locally made breads, desserts and sauces.

The market's main focus is to "elevate racialized farmers alongside food-producers in densely urbanized neighbourhoods," reads the press release.

"The key to having thriving, successful and strong communities is to have inclusive food security," says Nick Alampi, Chair of the York-Eglinton Business Improvement Area (BIA) in the press release.

"Visitors to the market will be supporting our local farmers and small businesses while also receiving the freshest, healthiest food possible.”

The farmers' market will also feature their own market currency called Callaloo Cash, which is a market currency program that aims to subsidize and limit financial barriers for people with low incomes.

Businesses and organizations can buy the special cash and distribute it to community members to have their purchases subsidized.

"Our market does not want to leave anyone out, we want everyone to have access to healthy, clean food," reads the press release.

The Afro-Caribbean Farmers Market will run each Sunday starting July 4 to Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.