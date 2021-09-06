Massive new farmers' market opening across the street from St. Lawrence Market next year

Toronto loves its farmers' markets and one of the city's most famous marketplaces is getting ready for its biggest and best one yet.

Expected to be completed and operational by fall 2022, the redeveloped farmer's market will be located on the North of St. Lawrence Market, with the entire project costing over $90,000,000.

"The old market at the North St. Lawrence Market was not only hard to find but also what can be best described as a brick box. The new Farmers' Market will be easier to find and will be viewable and accessible from street level," a City of Toronto representative told blogTO.

When warmer seasonal weather allows for it, an open air market will be available with garage style glass doors opening to create an open environment with plenty of space and spill over into the nearby park.

Vendors who currently find themselves working out of the temporary market will be able to move into the new Farmers' Market, giving them more space to display their products.

More than just a place for food to be put on display, the market will also have an archeological display, showcasing discoveries made in 2015 of important historical value to the City of Toronto, including a large arched flagstone sewer relating to the 1831 markets.

Anyone regularly walking by the northwest corner of Front and Jarvis will have noticed a lot of progress over the past year with most of the work now being done aboveground.

St Lawrence Market (North) is rising from the ground at last pic.twitter.com/ZNrHTbccHZ — Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) August 15, 2021

Assuming there are no major construction delays, everything should be ready about a year from now with an official opening in Fall 2022.